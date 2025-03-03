MRC Global Inc. Announces Late Filing of 2024 Form 10-K and Inventory Count Completion

MRC Global Inc. plans to file its 2024 Form 10-K by March 18, 2025, citing inventory count delays.

MRC Global Inc. announced that it plans to file its 2024 Form 10-K with the SEC by March 18, 2025, and will submit a Form 12b-25 to allow for this extended deadline. The delay in releasing financial results was due to the need for additional time to complete year-end procedures, particularly related to inventory counts. While the company has finished the physical inventory counts, it still requires more time to finalize the analysis and incorporate findings into its financial statements. MRC Global does not foresee a significant inventory adjustment for 2024 or any restatement of prior financial periods. The company will release further details regarding its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings and a conference call in a separate press release. Additionally, the press release includes forward-looking statements that highlight potential risks and uncertainties regarding the finalization of its financial results.

The company plans to file its 2024 Form 10-K on or before March 18, 2025, indicating a commitment to regulatory compliance.

MRC Global does not expect a material net inventory adjustment related to 2024 results, which may suggest strong inventory management.

The company completed all required physical inventory counts, indicating diligence in financial reporting and operational accuracy.

MRC Global’s extensive experience and robust network position it as a leader in the global distribution of infrastructure products, reinforcing its market stability and reputation.

Delayed filing of the 2024 Form 10-K and the need for a Form 12b-25 indicates potential underlying issues in the company's financial reporting processes.

The announcement of requiring additional time for inventory analysis raises concerns about the accuracy and reliability of financial statements.

The emphasis on uncertainties and risks related to inventory counts and accounting procedures may indicate instability in financial management practices.

When will MRC Global file its 2024 Form 10-K?

MRC Global expects to file its 2024 Form 10-K on or before March 18, 2025.

What is Form 12b-25 for MRC Global?

Form 12b-25 is a Notification of Late Filing to allow an extended filing date for MRC Global's financial statements.

What are the reasons for MRC Global's delayed financial results?

The delay is due to additional time needed for year-end procedures, particularly related to inventory counts.

Will there be an adjustment to MRC Global's inventory for 2024?

MRC Global does not expect a material net inventory adjustment related to its 2024 results.

How can I contact MRC Global for investor relations?

You can contact Monica Broughton at Monica.Broughton@mrcglobal.com or call 832-308-2847.

Full Release



HOUSTON, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) expects to file its 2024 Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before March 18, 2025. Today, the company will file a Form 12b-25 (Notification of Late Filing) to allow for the extended filing date. Additionally, MRC Global plans to issue a separate press release providing the timing and details of its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings release and conference call.





As previously announced, the company delayed the release of its financial results to allow additional time to complete year-end procedures specifically related to inventory counts, including physical inventory procedures. The company has now completed all required physical inventory counts but requires additional time to finalize the analysis and incorporate the results into the financial statements. Based on work completed to date, the company does not expect a material net inventory adjustment related to 2024 results or a restatement of prior periods.







Forward-Looking Statements









This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act indicated by the word “expect” and similar expressions. These statements, including those about the company’s expected timing to file the Annual Report and announce 2024 results and the expectation of an immaterial inventory adjustment and the lack of a need to restate prior period financials are not guarantees of these expectations. These statements are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include (among others) successful review of the results of inventory counts, the resolution of any potential variances, the completion of accounting rollbacks from the date of the inventory count at each location to December 31, 2024, the date of the company’s financial statements, and the completion of audit procedures by the company and its auditors.









Undue reliance should not be placed on the company’s forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements reflect the company’s good faith beliefs, reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the company’s actual results, performance or achievements or future events to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievements or future events expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.









About MRC Global Inc.







Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, and production and transmission infrastructure sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of over 200 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company’s unmatched quality assurance program offers over 300,000 SKUs from over 8,500 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for approximately 10,000 customers. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com.







Contact:











Monica Broughton





VP, Investor Relations & Treasury









MRC Global Inc.









Monica.Broughton@mrcglobal.com









832-308-2847







