MRC GLOBAL Earnings Preview: Recent $MRC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MRC GLOBAL ($MRC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $734,169,000 and earnings of $0.06 per share.
MRC GLOBAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of MRC GLOBAL stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENGINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,917,345 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,503,669
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 954,027 shares (-78.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,192,465
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 802,455 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,255,374
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 655,455 shares (+419.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,376,714
- UBS GROUP AG added 562,103 shares (+295.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,183,676
- ACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 550,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,029,000
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 500,915 shares (-77.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,401,693
