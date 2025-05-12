MRC Global Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MRC

In trading on Monday, shares of MRC Global Inc (Symbol: MRC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.68, changing hands as high as $13.20 per share. MRC Global Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRC's low point in its 52 week range is $9.2336 per share, with $15.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.89.

