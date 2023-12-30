MrBeast Vs. Elon Musk: YouTuber Says Twitter Compensation 'Wouldn't Fund A Fraction' Of Videos He Makes

Content creator Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast is the most subscribed individual with more than 200 million subscribers on YouTube.

However, with a growing number of social media users on Twitter, now referred to as X, urging MrBeast to share his videos on an alternative platform, the content creator faces a challenging reality.

What Happened: MrBeast uploads videos every couple of weeks on YouTube, the video platform owned by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The content of MrBeast’s videos varies widely, encompassing everything from competitive contests and extreme challenges to philanthropic activities, as well as a series of educational videos comparing $1 versus $1,000,000 spending scenarios.

On Saturday, MrBeast uploaded his latest video "I Spent 7 Days In Solitary Confinement," which has over 9.5 million views in its first three hours.

Millions of views are common for MrBeast videos, with the popular content creator ranking as the top individual and second overall YouTube account with 223 million subscribers, trailing only T-Series, an Indian music channel (255 million subscribers).

MrBeast shared on Twitter that his new video had dropped Saturday.

"I uploaded, go watch or I'll drop kick you," MrBeast tweeted to his 25 million Twitter followers.

The comment prompted a response from popular Twitter user and Elon Musk-fan Doge Designer, who said that MrBeast should upload his videos on Twitter too. The comment also prompted a response of "Yeah" from Musk agreeing with Doge Designer.

MrBeast shared the reason why he uploads to YouTube and not Twitter in a response.

"My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn't fund a fraction of it. I'm down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking!" MrBeast said.

Why It's Important: Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in 2022 and one of the changes he made was paying out a portion of advertising revenue to users, hoping to boost the presence of the social media platform as a home for content creators.

MrBeast is known for his interactions with Twitter and Elon Musk, highlighted by a pinned tweet on his Twitter profile where Musk jokingly promises that the content creator would inherit Twitter if Musk were to die under mysterious circumstances.

Social media users previously pushed for MrBeast to become the CEO of Twitter when Musk announced he would be selecting someone to replace himself in the role.

"Can I be the new Twitter CEO?" MrBeast asked at the time.

"It's not out of the question," Musk replied.

In July, MrBeast offered a giveaway of his Twitter monthly revenue to a user who got the most likes on a response.

Videos from MrBeast regularly get 100 million or more views on YouTube, and the posting of videos on Twitter could provide a boost to the platform.

In 2023, MrBeast had several videos hit the 250 million views mark on YouTube, including a video about plane tickets costing $1 vs. $500,000 hitting 316 million views as his fourth most-watched video.

MrBeast's top watched video remains a Squid Game in real life challenge that was released over two years ago and has over 550 million views.

The content creator has soared in popularity and along with videos has also branched out into entrepreneurship with products like his Feastables candy bars that put him in competition with The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

The growth of Feastables prompted Hershey's to start taste tests of its candy bars against the ones from MrBeast. A short seller also shared the impact MrBeast's brand and growth could have on Hershey's over time.

While Twitter is expected to expand its monetization opportunities, MrBeast’s observations suggest that, as of now, other platforms are more financially rewarding for high-profile content creators.

