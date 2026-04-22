MRA Advisory Group Cuts $5.35 Million in Shares of QQQE: What Investors Should Know

Key Points

Sold 52,132 QQQE shares; estimated transaction value of $5.35 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value declined by $5.61 million, reflecting both trading and price changes.

Trade represented 2.18% of 13F reportable AUM.

Post-sale, fund held 71,972 shares valued at $7.09 million.

QQQE now accounts for 2.89% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a SEC filing dated April 22, 2026, MRA Advisory Group reduced its stake in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) by 52,132 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $5.35 million based on the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the QQQE position decreased by $5.61 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and market price movement.

What else to know

MRA Advisory Group sold QQQE shares; the position now represents 2.89% of its 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: VGK: $15.89 million (6.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DJD: $14.87 million (6.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT: JAAA: $12.21 million (5.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SRLN: $10.15 million (4.1% of AUM)

As of April 21, 2026, shares were priced at $106.79, up 33.1% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 3.8 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-04-21) $106.79 One-year price change 33.12% Dividend yield 0.32%

ETF snapshot

Employs an equal-weighted investment strategy tracking the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index, aiming to provide diversified exposure to major non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq.

Index, aiming to provide diversified exposure to major non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq. Structured as an exchange-traded fund.

Targets institutional and retail investors seeking systematic large-cap growth exposure with disciplined risk management.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index ETF offers institutional investors balanced exposure to the Nasdaq-100 by assigning equal weights to each constituent, mitigating the impact of outsize positions in mega-cap stocks. The fund's quarterly rebalancing process ensures ongoing diversification and reduces sector and single-stock risk relative to market-cap-weighted peers. Its strategy appeals to investors seeking a systematic approach to large-cap growth with disciplined risk management.

What this transaction means for investors

MRA Advisory Group, which serves clients in New Jersey and Florida, recently sold $5.35 million of QQQE shares. That isn’t likely a statement on the ETF’s value as an investment. The sale only reduced QQQE from MRA’s fourth-largest holding to No. 10, suggesting a routine portfolio rebalancing.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an equal-weighted version of the Nasdaq-100 index, which tracks 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. It gives each stock roughly the same weight, rather than allowing mega-cap technology companies to dominate performance.

If market gains are concentrated in a few big tech stocks, QQQE’s performance can fall behind more traditional Nasdaq-100 ETFs. When the returns are more balanced within the index, it may work in investors’ favor.

However, the market has been dominated by those mega-cap tech stocks lately. That might be a reason for MRA’s rebalancing strategy. For the average investor, those who expect the largest tech companies to continue this pattern may prefer a traditional Nasdaq-100 fund. Investors who anticipate the rest of the index to catch up may find QQQE appealing.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.