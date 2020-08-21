Mr. Wonderful's Favorite Stocks & ETFs

(0:45) - What Prompted Kevin O'Leary To Start O’Shares?

(2:45) - O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF: OGIG

(9:30) - How Could The Tensions Between China and U.S. Impact The Tech Industry?

(17:00) - O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF: OUSA

(21:10) - Is Now The Time To Invest Into International Markets?

(27:20) - Why Tesla Is Much More Than A Car Company

(31:45) - Amazon vs. Shopify: Who Will Come Out On Top?

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Kevin O'Leary, Chairman, and Connor O'Brien, CEO, of O’Shares ETFs. Kevin is best known as “Mr. Wonderful” on Shark Tank, which airs on ABC and CNBC.

Internet stocks & ETFs have done very well over the past decade because internet is fundamentally transforming our economy and society. And this trend has accelerated amid the pandemic as people stuck at home are dependent on the internet for work, school and entertainment. The O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF OGIG is one of the top performing ETFs this year.

We discuss how OGIG benefits from the digital transformation. Zoom Video ZM and Shopify SHOP, which have soared more than 300% and 150% respectively this year, are among its top holdings.

The ETF also has significant exposure to Chinese tech giants like Alibaba BABA and Tencent TCEHY. These are among the fastest growing companies in the world, but of late there are concerns about tensions between the US and China. The Trump administration is planning to ban We Chat, the messaging app owned by Tencent, and TikTok.

The administration has also threatened to force Chinese companies to delist from American stock exchanges if they do not comply with our accounting standards. How will Chinese tech giants be impacted by trade and political tensions?

The O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF OUSA holds high quality, dividend paying companies with strong balance sheets and earnings. Apple AAPL and Microsoft MSFT are its top holdings. Unlike many other popular dividend ETFs, OUSA has low exposure to financials and none to energy, which are among the worst performing sectors this year.

International stocks have significantly underperformed US stocks over the past decade. With attractive valuations and a weakening US dollar, ETFs like the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF OEUR, are worth a look.

We also talk about Tesla TSLA, one of hottest and most controversial stocks, which has surged over 380% this year. Tune into the podcast to find out why Kevin, a Tesla critic earlier, decided to buy the company’s stock last year.

