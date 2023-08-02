Mr. Price Group - ADR (MRPLY) Price Target Increased by 5.89% to 10.28

The average one-year price target for Mr. Price Group - ADR (OTC:MRPLY) has been revised to 10.28 / share. This is an increase of 5.89% from the prior estimate of 9.70 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.39 to a high of 12.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.94% from the latest reported closing price of 8.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mr. Price Group - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRPLY is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.27% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 120.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRPLY by 63.99% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

