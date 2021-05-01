Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Just Beat EPS By 150%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. Statutory revenue and earnings both blasted past expectations, with revenue of US$1.3b beating expectations by 39% and earnings per share (EPS) reaching US$5.92, some 150% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqCM:COOP Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the four analysts covering Mr. Cooper Group provided consensus estimates of US$3.15b revenue in 2021, which would reflect a considerable 15% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to nosedive 46% to US$6.13 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.18b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.13 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$40.57. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Mr. Cooper Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$45.00 and the most bearish at US$32.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 20% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 66% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 5.1% annually for the foreseeable future. So it's pretty clear that Mr. Cooper Group's revenues are expected to shrink faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. The consensus also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that sales are performing in line with expectations. Plus, our data suggests that Mr. Cooper Group is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Mr. Cooper Group going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Mr. Cooper Group (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

