Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Price Target Increased by 5.45% to 88.74

The average one-year price target for Mr. Cooper Group (NasdaqCM:COOP) has been revised to 88.74 / share. This is an increase of 5.45% from the prior estimate of 84.15 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 74.74 to a high of 99.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.44% from the latest reported closing price of 75.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 660 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mr. Cooper Group. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 4.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COOP is 0.35%, an increase of 0.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 64,377K shares. The put/call ratio of COOP is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,380K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,477K shares, representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 2.88% over the last quarter.

Cooperman Leon G holds 3,054K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 2,302K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,515K shares, representing a decrease of 9.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 1.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,970K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,859K shares, representing an increase of 5.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 15.12% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,786K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,965K shares, representing a decrease of 10.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 38.88% over the last quarter.

Mr. Cooper Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.