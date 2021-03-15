Mr Price to buy South African kitchenware retailer Yuppiechef

World Markets

Mr Price Group said on Monday it has agreed to purchase privately-owned South African omni-channel kitchenware retailer Yuppiechef.

The two companies did not reveal the deal size.

Mr Price, the budget clothing and homeware retailer, said the purchase consideration for Yuppiechef represents about 1% of market capitalisation and will be settled in cash. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru) ((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; Direct: +91 7760347399;)) Keywords: MR PRICE M&A/YUPPICHEF (URGENT)

