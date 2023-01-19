PFD

Mr Kipling-maker Premier Foods records higher Q3 sales

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Premier Foods PFD.Lon Thursday reported a rise in its third-quarter sales, thanks to robust demand for its cakes and grocery products as well as new product launches.

The maker of Mr Kipling cakes and OXO cubes said sales rose 12% in the three months ended Dec. 31, and the company also kept its full-year outlook unchanged.

