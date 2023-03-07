Mr Kipling maker Premier Foods raises annual profit outlook

March 7 (Reuters) - Premier Foods PFD.L raised its annual profit outlook on Tuesday as its grocery business in the fourth quarter continued to witness strong demand.

The maker of Mr Kipling cakes and OXO cubes said it now expects adjusted profit before tax for the year ending April 1 to be around 135 million pounds ($162.84 million), which is 10% above the prior-year figures.

($1 = 0.8290 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

