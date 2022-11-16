PFD

Mr Kipling maker Premier Foods posts rise in half-year adjusted profit

November 16, 2022 — 02:08 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Premier Foods PFD.L reported a rise in half-yearly adjusted profit on Wednesday on strong demand for its cakes and grocery products.

The maker of Mr Kipling cakes and OXO cubes said adjusted profit before tax rose nearly 12% to 47 million pounds ($55.83 million) in the six months ended Oct. 1.

($1 = 0.8419 pounds)

