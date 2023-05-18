News & Insights

Mr Kipling maker Premier Foods posts higher annual profit

May 18, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

May 18 (Reuters) - Premier Foods PFD.L posted stronger annual profit and raised its dividend payout by 20% on Thursday as the company offset higher input costs with price hikes and cost-cutting measures initiated in the last quarter of the year.

The maker of Mr Kipling cakes and OXO cubes reported a 13% jump in adjusted profit before tax for the year ended April 1 to 137.2 million pounds ($173.16 million), above its expectations of around 135 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

