Mr Cooper (COOP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Mr Cooper (COOP) closed the most recent trading day at $13.14, moving -0.53% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.75%.

COOP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.38, up 6.98% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $500.20 million, up 25.36% from the prior-year quarter.

COOP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.21 per share and revenue of $2.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.79% and +7.48%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for COOP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 24.93% higher within the past month. COOP currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, COOP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.93, which means COOP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

