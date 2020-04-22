Mr Cooper (COOP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Mr Cooper (COOP) closed the most recent trading day at $8.43, moving -0.59% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.99%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the reinsurance company had gained 39.02% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 12.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 19.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from COOP as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 30, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.92, up 84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $418.35 million, up 67.34% from the year-ago period.

COOP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.35 per share and revenue of $2.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.47% and +26.15%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for COOP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. COOP is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, COOP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.95. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.95.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

