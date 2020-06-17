Mr Cooper (COOP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Mr Cooper (COOP) closed the most recent trading day at $13.40, moving -0.45% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from COOP as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect COOP to post earnings of $1.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.98%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $500.20 million, up 25.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.21 per share and revenue of $2.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.79% and +7.48%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for COOP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 24.93% higher within the past month. COOP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, COOP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.87, so we one might conclude that COOP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

