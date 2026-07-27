Is MPWR Stock a Smart Investment Option Before Q2 Earnings Release?

Monolithic Power MPWR is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 30, 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales and earnings is pegged at $903.7 million and $5.88 per share, respectively. Earnings estimates for MPWR have increased 0.54% to $24.18 for 2026, and increased 1.88% to $29.85 for 2027 over the past 60 days.



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Earnings Surprise History

The leading developer of advanced power solutions has a solid trailing four-quarter earnings surprise history, having exceeded expectations on all occasions. It delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.53%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 4.29%.



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Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for MPWR for the second quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Monolithic currently has an ESP of +1.00% with a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Shaping Upcoming Results

Monolithic is benefiting from growing demand for power management ICs used in AI servers, GPUs and accelerator platforms. This is expected to drive growth in the Enterprise Data segment. Beyond the increase in AI server shipments, Monolithic is also expanding the amount of semiconductor content it supplies within each system. Its Communications segment is expected to gain from strong demand for optical modules. AI networking switches and growing power density requirements are expected to drive growth in the Communications segment.



Demand for storage-related products continues to benefit from the ongoing expansion of AI data centers. Higher deployments of solid-state drives, hard disk drives and advanced memory technologies are creating favorable conditions for Mesolithic’s storage-related power management portfolio. This factor is expected to compensate for weakness in the notebook demand to some extent. Monolithic has been securing additional design wins across vehicle electrification, advanced driver assistance systems, infotainment and connectivity applications. Positive trends across such diverse markets will likely have a favorable impact on Mesolithic’s second quarter earnings.



The consensus estimate for revenues from the Enterprise Data vertical is pegged at $323.04 million, implying solid growth from $144 million in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales in the Communication segment is pegged at $127.14 million, suggesting growth from $73.8 million in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales from the Industrial vertical is pegged at $51.15 million, suggesting an improvement from the $46.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Revenues from the storage and computing vertical are expected to be $186.31 million, indicating a decline from the prior-year quarter’s tally of $195.3 million. Net sales from the automotive vertical are pegged at $155.46 million, indicating an increase from $145.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Price Performance

Over the past year, Monolithic’s shares have skyrocketed 80.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 51.2%. The company has outperformed its peers like Analog Devices ADI and Texas Instruments TXN. Shares of Analog Devices have jumped 61.1%, and shares of Texas have risen 47.7%.



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Key Valuation Metric

From a valuation standpoint, Monolithic appears to be trading at a premium relative to the industry but lower than its mean. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company shares currently trade at 48.67 forward earnings, higher than 27.58 for the industry and lower than the stock’s mean of 61.42.



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Investment Consideration

MPWR is benefiting significantly from the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure spending, driven by strong demand for power management solutions used in AI servers, optical networking equipment and high-performance computing applications. Its strength in AI infrastructure is supported by its robust capability in high-power-density solutions, monolithic integration and advanced module designs.



While peers such as Texas Instruments and Analog Devices also compete in the analog and power management semiconductor market, MPWR differentiates itself by offering single-piece silicon-based power solutions, unlike competitors that rely on multiple silicon components. This enables superior efficiency, compact designs and improved thermal performance, which are increasingly critical in next-generation AI servers and GPUs that are moving toward higher power requirements.



Monolithic is also expanding its opportunities in memory-related applications through the introduction of high-speed DDR5 interface products. Emerging applications such as robotics and physical AI represent attractive long-term growth opportunities for Monolithic.

The company also expanded manufacturing goals beyond its prior $4 billion capacity target and now aims to reach $6 billion of capacity in the near future. Its geographically diversified supply-chain strategy should support customer demand while improving supply flexibility amid changing trade conditions.

End Note

Monolithic continues to broaden its addressable market through portfolio expansion and strong focus on innovation. Solid momentum in the Communications, Enterprise Data, Automotive and end markets will likely drive the top line. Higher adoption of power solutions for AI servers, optical modules and networking equipment is the primary growth catalyst. Investment in manufacturing capacity expansion and growing emphasis on supply chain diversification are positives. Owing to these factors, Monolithic is a good investment option at present.

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Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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