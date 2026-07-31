MPWR Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Data Center Expansion

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR highlighted accelerating demand across AI infrastructure, data centers and communications during its second-quarter 2026earnings call with management emphasizing capacity expansion and broader solution offerings.

The company also raised its near-term outlook, pointing to strong ordering trends while continuing investments in new technologies and supply chain flexibility.

MPWR Expands AI Data Center Momentum

MPWR reported second-quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings per share of $6.5, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.88. The company recorded revenues of $980.64 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $904 million by 8.50%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Quote

Management identified Enterprise Data as the largest growth driver, with revenue rising 44.8% sequentially and 164.3% year over year to $380.6 million. The segment represented 38.8% of total revenues.

Tony Balow, Vice President of Finance, said growth reflected customer ramps, higher module content, platform refreshes and CPU-related demand. He added that channel inventory remained low, supporting management’s confidence in continued demand.

MPS Builds Broader Solution Portfolio

MPS emphasized its transition from a semiconductor supplier toward a broader solutions provider. The company extended its capacity goal significantly beyond $6 billion to support future growth.

CEO Michael Hsing said the company continues investing in technologies that open new markets, including high-density modules and system-level solutions. Management noted that modules are becoming increasingly important across applications.

The company also received initial orders for high-speed DDR5 memory components and began sampling high-voltage AC-to-DC products for 800-volt data center architectures.

MPWR Sees Communications Growth

MPWR’s Communications business continued gaining momentum, with second-quarter revenues increasing 18% sequentially and 78.3% year over year to $131.5 million. Growth came primarily from optical modules and switch-related power solutions.

During Q&A, an Oppenheimer analyst asked about communications demand drivers. Management said both optical modules and broader switch-related applications, including DPU and NIC-related solutions, contributed to growth.

Executives highlighted power density as a key competitive advantage, noting that integrated modules remain a major focus as customers seek compact power solutions.

MPS Provides Cautious Market Outlook

MPS guided third-quarter revenues to be in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. The company expects GAAP gross margin of 55.2% to 55.8% and non-GAAP gross margin of 55.4% to 56.0%.

Management said enterprise data and communications should continue leading growth, while consumer and portions of storage and computing remain areas of caution.

Automotive remained a strategic focus, with management citing more than 1,500 new sockets shipped year to date across ADAS and other vehicle applications.

MPWR Addresses Capacity and Demand

MPWR discussed efforts to expand manufacturing capacity while balancing customer demand and inventory levels. Management said capacity expansion includes both front-end and back-end capabilities needed for increasingly complex modules.

A Citi analyst asked about visibility into future enterprise data demand. Balow said ordering trends remained strong, with book-to-bill above one, while management continued monitoring customer demand carefully.

The company ended the quarter with $1.41 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, while internal inventory days improved based on projected next-quarter revenue.

MPS Maintains Long-Term Growth Focus

MPS reiterated its strategy of building a diversified business rather than depending on a single market. Management pointed to continued opportunities across automotive, communications, industrial and data-focused applications.

The company also authorized an additional $500 million stock repurchase program, bringing total current authorization to $1 billion.

Executives maintained that innovation, customer diversification and supply chain expansion remain central priorities as MPS scales its solutions portfolio.

MPWR’s Zacks Rank and Style Scores

MPWR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that the stock is currently positioned favorably within the Zacks Rank system based on earnings estimate revisions. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts update estimates following quarterly results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of F, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of F. Zacks Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank, with higher scores indicating stronger characteristics for specific investing styles.

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