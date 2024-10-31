MPWR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $778.35, changing hands as low as $750.00 per share. Monolithic Power Systems Inc shares are currently trading down about 18.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MPWR's low point in its 52 week range is $432.64 per share, with $959.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $752.63. The MPWR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

