MPWR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $469.16, changing hands as low as $468.57 per share. Monolithic Power Systems Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MPWR's low point in its 52 week range is $301.69 per share, with $595.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $470.36. The MPWR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
