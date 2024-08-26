MPW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.48, changing hands as low as $4.45 per share. Medical Properties Trust Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MPW's low point in its 52 week range is $2.92 per share, with $7.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.46.

