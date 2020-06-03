MPW Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.53, changing hands as high as $19.57 per share. Medical Properties Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MPW's low point in its 52 week range is $12.35 per share, with $24.2887 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.64.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.