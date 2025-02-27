$MPTI stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MPTI stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,088,138 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MPTI:
$MPTI Insider Trading Activity
$MPTI insiders have traded $MPTI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARIO J GABELLI has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,971 shares for an estimated $563,584.
- IVAN ARTEAGA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $100,829.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MPTI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $MPTI stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC added 94,155 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,559,926
- G2 INVESTMENT PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 46,140 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,234,560
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC added 38,075 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,843,972
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 23,200 shares (+139.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,123,576
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 19,939 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $965,645
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 19,072 shares (+307.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $923,656
- CONCORDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 18,941 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $917,312
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $MPTI on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.