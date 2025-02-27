$MPTI stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MPTI stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,088,138 of trading volume.

$MPTI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MPTI:

$MPTI insiders have traded $MPTI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIO J GABELLI has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,971 shares for an estimated $563,584 .

. IVAN ARTEAGA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $100,829.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MPTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $MPTI stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $MPTI on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.