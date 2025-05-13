$MPTI Earnings Results: $MPTI Reports Quarterly Earnings

$MPTI ($MPTI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.56 per share, missing estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $12,730,000, missing estimates of $13,260,000 by $-530,000.
$MPTI Insider Trading Activity
$MPTI insiders have traded $MPTI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARIO J GABELLI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $529,681.
$MPTI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $MPTI stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC added 94,155 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,559,926
- BARD ASSOCIATES INC removed 89,287 shares (-50.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,976,842
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 89,073 shares (-45.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,967,311
- PALISADES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 62,940 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,803,347
- G2 INVESTMENT PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 46,140 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,234,560
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 44,744 shares (-58.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,992,897
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC added 38,075 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,843,972
