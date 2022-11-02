MPS set to raise further 112 mln euros from leftover cash call rights

MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI is set to raise another 112 million euros from investors who bought rights to subscribe to the bank's 2.5 billion euro ($2.5 billion) capital increase left behind by its shareholders, Reuters calculations on Refinitiv data BMPS_r.MI showed.

The subscription rights which Monte dei Paschi's shareholders have chosen not exercise during the cash call's offering period have been auctioned on the Milan bourse on Tuesday and Wednesday. ($1 = 1.0115 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala; editing by Valentina Za)

