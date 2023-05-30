News & Insights

MPS 'can and must' build Italian banking sector 'third pole' - CEO

May 30, 2023 — 01:15 am EDT

Written by Alvise Armellini for Reuters ->

ROME, May 30 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI "can and must" join forces with fellow Italian banks to build a "third pole" in the country's banking sector, CEO Luigi Lovaglio said in an interview published on Tuesday.

Speaking to La Repubblica newspaper, Lovaglio said he had "no comment" on whether Banco BPM BAMI.MI or BPER Banca EMII.MI would be the best partner for the state-controlled Tuscan lender.

Lovaglio also said the Italian Treasury had "several options" as regards reducing its 64% stake in MPS.

