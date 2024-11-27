MPower Group Limited Passes Resolutions at AGM

MPower Group Limited (AU:MPR) has released an update.

MPower Group Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, demonstrating strong shareholder support for its strategic direction. The company’s continued focus on delivering reliable power solutions positions it as a key player in the energy sector. Investors may find MPower’s ongoing commitment to innovation and growth promising for future developments.

