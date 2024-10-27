MPower Group Limited Announces 2024 Annual Meeting

MPower Group Limited (AU:MPR) has released an update.

MPower Group Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27 in Sydney, where shareholders will have the opportunity to vote on key resolutions and engage with the company’s leadership. Shareholders can participate either in person or by submitting their votes and questions in advance. This meeting is pivotal as it influences the direction and governance of the company, impacting shareholder interests.

