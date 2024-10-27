MPower Group Limited Announces 2024 AGM Details

MPower Group Limited (AU:MPR) has released an update.

MPower Group Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on November 27, 2024. Shareholders can access the meeting notice online and are encouraged to email their questions by November 25, 2024, to participate actively in the event. This initiative allows investors to engage with the company’s strategic directions and developments even if they cannot attend in person.

