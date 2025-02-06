MPLX Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated MPLX (NYSE:MPLX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated MPLX and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $55.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $52.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.51% from the previous average price target of $51.43.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of MPLX among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $60.00 $55.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $59.00 $54.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $52.00 $49.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $54.00 $53.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $48.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $52.00 $50.00 Brian Reynolds UBS Raises Buy $55.00 $51.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MPLX. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of MPLX compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MPLX's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MPLX's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering MPLX: A Closer Look

MPLX is a partnership that owns both pipelines and gathering and processing assets with extensive holdings in the Appalachian region. The asset base is made up of pipeline assets dropped down from Marathon Petroleum, its sponsor, and gathering and processing assets from MarkWest, which it acquired in 2015. MPLX also acquired Andeavor Logistics in 2019.

Financial Insights: MPLX

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: MPLX displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MPLX's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 37.14%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): MPLX's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.52%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MPLX's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.68% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, MPLX adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

