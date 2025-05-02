MPLX Set to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

MPLX LP MPLX is set to report first-quarter 2025 results on May 6, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings of $1.07 per unit beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04, primarily due to higher throughputs and increased contributions from the partnership’s newly acquired assets in the Utica and Permian Basins.

MPLX’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 3.6%. This is depicted in the graph below:

MPLX LP Price and EPS Surprise

MPLX LP price-eps-surprise | MPLX LP Quote

MPLX’s Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per unit of $1.06 has witnessed no revisions in the past seven days. The estimated figure suggests an improvement of 8.2% from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $3.2 billion indicates a 12.9% increase from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider for MPLX

The business model of MPLX is relatively stable as its oil and gas pipeline assets are being used by shippers for the long term, making its operations less vulnerable to commodity price volatility. Thus, the partnership is likely to have generated stable cash flows in the March quarter, backed by its network of crude oil and refined product pipelines along with crude oil and natural gas gathering systems.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX from the Logistics and Storage segment is pegged at $1,118.78 million, suggesting an increase from $1,098 million in the prior-year quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for MPLX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: MPLX has an Earnings ESP of +3.07%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: MPLX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

APA Corporation APA is expected to post an earnings beat when it announces first-quarter results on May 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.52% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APA’s first-quarter earnings is pinned at 83 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.4%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Energy Transfer LP ET is expected to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 6. ET has an Earnings ESP of +1.54% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ET’s first-quarter earnings is pinned at 33 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 3%.

Murphy Oil Corporation MUR currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.90% and a Zacks Rank #3.

MUR is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MUR’s earnings is pegged at 48 cents per share, suggesting a decline from the prior-year reported figure.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

APA Corporation (APA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MPLX LP (MPLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.