MPLX to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What Investors Should Know

MPLX LP MPLX is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings of $1.03 per unit missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07, primarily due to a decrease in gathering throughput volumes and higher operating expenses.

MPLX’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being -0.45%. This is depicted in the graph below:

MPLX LP Price and EPS Surprise

MPLX LP price-eps-surprise | MPLX LP Quote

MPLX’s Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per unit of $1.07 has witnessed no upward revisions and one downward revision in the past seven days. The estimated figure suggests an increase of 5.9% from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $3.28 billion indicates 10.3% improvement from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider for MPLX

MPLX is expected to have sustained stable performance in the to-be-reported quarter, as its earnings have minimal exposure to commodity price volatility. Backed by its network of crude oil and refined product pipelines, along with crude oil and natural gas gathering systems, the partnership is expected to have generated stable cash flows under long-term contracts with shippers.

However, challenges are likely to have loomed due to reduced gathering and processing volumes, likely resulting from sluggish production growth in key basins. This is anticipated to have reduced the volumes of natural gas, NGLs and crude oil transported through MPLX’s pipeline network, thereby affecting the partnership’s performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX from the Natural Gas and NGL Services segment is pegged at $610 million, suggesting an increase from $548 million in the prior-year quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX from the Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment is pegged at $1,133 million, suggesting an increase from $1,105 million in the prior-year quarter.

These factors are anticipated to have affected demand and pricing dynamics, potentially hampering MPLX’s quarterly performance.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for MPLX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: MPLX has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: MPLX currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other firms from the energy space that you may want to consider, as these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB has an Earnings ESP of +0.56% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Nov. 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMB’s earnings is pegged at 51 cents per share, indicating an 18.6% increase from the prior-year reported figure. Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Williams Companies’ third quarter revenues indicates 14.43% year-over-year growth.

SM Energy SM presently has an Earnings ESP of +4.97% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Nov. 4.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPC’s earnings is pegged at $1.25 per share, indicating a 22.8% decline from the prior-year reported figure, while its third quarter revenue estimates indicate 30.2% year-over-year increase.

Comstock Resources CRK has an Earnings ESP of +2.86% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The firm is set to release its earnings on Nov. 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Comstock’s earnings is pegged at 4 cents per share, indicating a 123.5% increase from the prior-year reported figure, while its third quarter revenue estimates indicate 31.7% year-over-year growth.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MPLX LP (MPLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.