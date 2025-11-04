MPLX Q3 Profit Rises, Elects CEO Maryann Mannen As Board Chairman

(RTTNews) - MPLX LP (MPLX), Tuesday announced third-quarter net income of $1.545 billion or $1.52 a share compared to $1.037 billion or $1.01 a share in the previous year.

On average, analysts estimated earnings of $1.09 a share for the quarter.

Total revenues and other income increased to $3.619 billion from last year's $2.972 billion.

Concurrently, the company announced that its Chief Executive Officer Maryann Mannen has been elected as chairman of the board, effective January 1, 2026. He will succeed Michael Hennigan, who will retire as executive chairman and as a board member of the general partner.

Inn the pre-market hours, MPLX is trading at $50.57, down 0.55 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

