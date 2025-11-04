Markets
MPLX

MPLX Q3 Profit Rises, Elects CEO Maryann Mannen As Board Chairman

November 04, 2025 — 06:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MPLX LP (MPLX), Tuesday announced third-quarter net income of $1.545 billion or $1.52 a share compared to $1.037 billion or $1.01 a share in the previous year.

On average, analysts estimated earnings of $1.09 a share for the quarter.

Total revenues and other income increased to $3.619 billion from last year's $2.972 billion.

Concurrently, the company announced that its Chief Executive Officer Maryann Mannen has been elected as chairman of the board, effective January 1, 2026. He will succeed Michael Hennigan, who will retire as executive chairman and as a board member of the general partner.

Inn the pre-market hours, MPLX is trading at $50.57, down 0.55 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MPLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.