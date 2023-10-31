MPLX Q3 Earnings Down, Below Estimates

(RTTNews) - MPLX LP (MPLX), a provider of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, Tuesday reported net income of $918 million or $0.89 per unit for the third quarter, lower than $1.428 billion or $1.36 per unit in the same quarter a year ago.

Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.93 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues and other income declined to $2.912 billion from $3.401 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $2.69 billion.

