MPLX Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Gas & NGL Volume Growth

MPLX LP MPLX reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.06 per unit, up 2.9% from $1.03 a year ago. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 per unit by 1.9%.

Total revenues and other income increased 10.3% to $3.31 billion from $3 billion a year earlier. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion by 3.8%.

The strong quarterly results were driven by higher gathering and fractionation volumes. Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $1.78 billion.

MPLX LP Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MPLX LP price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MPLX LP Quote

MPLX's Income Rises Despite Higher Costs

Net income attributable to MPLX increased to $1.08 billion from $1.05 billion in the year-ago quarter. Income from operations improved 6.6% to $1.38 billion, driven by higher contributions from both operating segments.

Total costs and expenses increased 13.1% to $1.93 billion from $1.71 billion recorded in the prior-year quarter. Operating expenses, including purchased product costs, increased to $1.01 billion from $821 million, while depreciation and amortization rose to $365 million from $324 million. Net interest and other financial costs increased 23.5% to $289 million.

MPLX's Logistics Business Delivers Growth

Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment adjusted EBITDA increased 2% to $1.16 billion. Higher rates across the business and increased butane blending more than offset lower crude pipeline throughput and higher operating expenses.

Total pipeline throughput declined 4% to 5.88 million barrels per day (MMBbl/d). Crude oil pipeline volumes fell 5% to 3.83 MMBbl/d from 4.01 MMBbl/d, while product pipeline volumes decreased 2% to $2.05 MMBbl/d from $2.09 MMBbl/d in the prior-year quarter.

Terminal throughput increased 2% to 3.26 MMBbl/d, and the average pipeline tariff rate edged up 1% to $1.07 per barrel.

MPLX's Gas & NGL Services Operations Gain Momentum

Natural Gas and NGL Services segment adjusted EBITDA advanced 11% to $614 million. The increase reflected higher volumes, contributions from equity affiliates and acquisitions. These benefits were partly offset by the 2025 divestiture of non-core Rockies gathering and processing assets.

Gathering throughput rose 5% to 6.86 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), while fractionation volumes increased 7% to 680,000 barrels per day (Bbl/d). Natural gas processed declined 2% to 9.59 Bcf/d. Excluding divested assets, gathering and processing volumes increased 15% and 5%, respectively.

MPLX’s Cash Flow Funds Capital Returns

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $1.70 billion compared with $1.74 billion a year ago. Distributable cash flow increased to $1.45 billion from $1.42 billion, while adjusted free cash flow totaled $668 million.

MPLX declared a distribution of $1.0765 per unit, up from 95.65 cents a year earlier, resulting in 1.3X coverage. The partnership returned more than $1.1 billion to unitholders, including $50 million through unit repurchases. Management expects distribution increases of 12.5% in 2026 and 2027.

MPLX Maintains Balance Sheet

The partnership ended June with $1.03 billion in cash, $2.5 billion available under its revolving credit facility and $1.5 billion available through its intercompany loan agreement with Marathon Petroleum. Total debt was $25.64 billion, while leverage remained at 3.7X.

MPLX's Projects Support Second-Half Growth

MPLX placed the 200-million-cubic-feet-per-day (MMcf/d) Secretariat I processing plant into service in April. The partnership exited the quarter with 86% utilization across its Delaware Basin processing system. Marcellus processing utilization reached 96%, supporting record volumes across the system.

Harmon Creek III began operations in August, adding 300 MMcf/d of processing capacity and 40,000 Bbl/d of de-ethanization capacity. The BANGL pipeline expansion to 300,000 Bbl/d, Blackcomb pipeline and Titan sour gas treating expansion are expected to enter service in the fourth quarter.

MPLX's Capital Spending Outlook Increases

The partnership raised its 2026 capital spending outlook by $500 million to $2.9 billion. The increase primarily reflects accelerated work on its Gulf Coast fractionation project, pulling forward spending previously planned for early 2027.

More than 90% of organic growth capital is directed toward natural gas and natural gas liquids infrastructure. Management expects the project sequence to drive stronger adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter than the second quarter, followed by sequential growth in the fourth quarter. MPLX continues to target mid-single-digit adjusted EBITDA growth for 2026.

MPLX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MPLX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are PBF Energy Inc. PBF, HF Sinclair Corporation DINO and Cactus, Inc. WHD. PBF sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while DINO and WHD carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

PBF reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $6.22 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.05 per share.

As of June 30, 2026, PBF had total debt of $1.75 billion, and cash and cash equivalents of $894.1 million.

HF Sinclair reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $5.31 per share, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.39 per share.

As of June 30, 2026, DINO had total debt of $2.77 billion, and cash and cash equivalents of $2.26 billion.

Cactus reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents per share.

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