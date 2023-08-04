MPLX Q2 Earnings Beat on Gathering & Pipeline Throughput

MPLX LP MPLX reported second-quarter earnings of 91 cents per unit, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago quarter’s 83 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $2,690 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,483.5 million. The top line declined from the prior-year quarter’s $2,940 million.

Strong quarterly earnings were owing to increased pipeline throughputs and gathering throughput.

Segmental Highlights

MPLX’s adjusted EBITDA from the Logistics and Storage segment increased from $966 million a year ago to $1,022 million and surpassed our estimate of $889 million. Increased rates and growth in throughput aided the segment. Total pipeline throughputs in the second quarter were 6 million barrels per day, up by a marginal 1% from the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA from the Gathering and Processing segment was $509 million, up from $491 million in the prior-year quarter and beating our estimate of $482.9 million. The segment was favored by increased gathering throughput volumes. Gathering throughput volumes averaged 6.2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), reflecting a 9% rise from the year-ago period. Natural gas processed volumes of 8.9 Bcf/d marked a 6% increase.

Costs and Expenses

In second-quarter 2023, total costs and expenses of MPLX were $1,515 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $1,823 million.

Cash Flow

Distributable cash flow attributable to MPLX in the quarter was $1,315 million, providing 1.7X distribution coverage, up from $1,237 million in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted free cash flow in the quarter under review decreased to $1,162 million from $1,349 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2023, the partnership’s cash and cash equivalents were $755 million. Its total debt amounted to $20.4 billion.

