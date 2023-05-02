News & Insights

MPLX Q1 Profit Rises

May 02, 2023 — 08:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - MPLX LP (MPLX) reported that its first quarter limited partners' interest in net income attributable to the company rose to $915 million or $0.91 per unit from $793 million or $$0.78 per unit in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues and other income for the quarter rose to $2.71 billion from $2.61 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter.

