MPLX Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates on Higher Costs and Expenses

MPLX LP MPLX reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of 90 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 by 14.3%. The bottom line declined from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.10.

Total revenues and other income of $3.04 billion missed the consensus mark of $3.18 billion by 4.6% and declined 2.8% year over year.

Despite the bottom-line miss, adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX was $1.73 billion, supported by steady performance across its crude logistics footprint and continued execution of major natural gas growth projects.

The weak quarterly results can be attributed to higher costs, particularly an increase in net interest and other financial costs.

MPLX LP Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MPLX LP price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MPLX LP Quote

MPLX Faces a Lower Net Income Backdrop

Net income attributable to MPLX was $912 million in the quarter, down from $1,126 million in the year-ago period. Management attributed the decline primarily to derivatives impacts, higher interest expense, the absence of a non-recurring benefit recognized in first-quarter 2025 and higher depreciation.

From an operating standpoint, income from operations was $1.21 billion versus $1.37 billion a year ago. A higher net interest and other financial costs burden also weighed on results, rising to $291 million from $229 million in the prior-year quarter.

MPLX LP Sees Mixed Trends in Crude Logistics

In Crude Oil and Products Logistics, segment adjusted EBITDA improved to $1.11 billion from $1.10 billion a year ago. The company credited the increase to higher rates across its business units, partly offset by lower crude pipeline throughputs.

Operating indicators reflected the softer volume environment. Total pipeline throughput was 5,702 mbpd, down 4% year over year, while terminal throughput of 2,976 mbpd fell 4%. On theearnings call management linked the year-over-year decline in pipeline volumes to refinery turnaround and maintenance activity, which pressured terminal volumes amid less favorable market dynamics.

MPLX Faces Headwinds in Natural Gas and NGL Services

The Natural Gas and NGL Services segment's adjusted EBITDA declined to $618 million from $660 million in first-quarter 2025. The decrease reflected a $37 million non-recurring benefit in the prior-year quarter, weaker NGL pricing and higher operating expenses, partially offset by growth from equity affiliates and higher volumes.

Operationally, the partnership posted a gathering throughput of 6,488 MMcf/d, essentially flat year over year. Natural gas processed volumes decreased 4% to 9,406 MMcf/d. C2+ NGLs fractionated volumes totaled 634 mbpd, down 4%. Management noted that Winter Storm Fern disrupted crude and natural gas production volumes, creating an estimated $13 million headwind to first-quarter results.

MPLX Returns Capital While Funding Investments

MPLX generated net cash provided by operating activities of $1.35 billion and distributable cash flow of $1.41 billion in the quarter. These cash flows supported total LP distributions declared of $1.09 billion and a distribution per common unit of $1.0765, resulting in distribution coverage of 1.3x.

Balance sheet metrics remained a focal point alongside capital returns. MPLX ended the quarter with $1.51 billion of cash and $25.63 billion of total debt. The partnership repurchased $50 million of common units during the quarter. As of March 31, 2026, approximately $1.1 billion remained under its unit repurchase authorization.

MPLX Advances Growth Projects

The quarter’s narrative centered on execution across major buildouts in the Permian and Marcellus basins. Management highlighted progress toward expanding the Delaware Basin sour gas treating plant to more than 400 MMcf/d of capacity by year-end. It also expects to bring the Harmon Creek III processing plant into service in the third quarter.

The partnership reiterated that 2026 is “a year of execution,” with multiple projects expected to transition from construction to operations and cash flow generation. The company pointed to Secretariat I entering service in April, Blackcomb progressing toward an expected fourth-quarter in-service date, and ongoing work across Gulf Coast fractionation and export facilities designed to extend the durability of its integrated NGL value chain.

MPLX’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

MPLX currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Equinor ASA EQNR, Galp Energia SGPS SA GLPEY and FuelCell Energy FCEL. While Equinor sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Galp Energia and FuelCell carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Equinor ASA is one of the leading integrated energy companies globally and a major supplier of natural gas in Europe. The recent conflict between the United States and Iran has resulted in a spike in gas prices and disrupted LNG supply, following damage to critical infrastructure in Qatar, tightening global LNG supply. This is expected to boost demand for Eqinor’s gas exports to Europe, positioning the company to benefit from heightened prices. The company’s expansion in the renewable energy space positions it for long-term growth as more countries transition toward cleaner energy solutions to meet their climate goals.

Galp Energia is a Portuguese energy company engaged in exploration and production activities. The company’s oil exploration efforts have yielded positive results, particularly with the Mopane discovery in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia. This discovery allows Galp to diversify its global presence with the potential to become a significant oil producer in the region. It is engaged in refining and marketing of oil products and natural gas marketing and sales.

FuelCell Energy is a clean energy company that offers scalable, reliable, low-carbon power solutions. It produces power using flexible fuel sources such as biogas, natural gas and hydrogen. The company’s proprietary molten carbonate fuel cell systems generate electricity through an electrochemical process instead of burning fuel, reducing carbon emissions and minimizing the environmental impact of power generation. FCEL is anticipated to play a crucial role in the energy transition by enabling industries and communities to shift from traditional fossil fuels to low-carbon alternatives.

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