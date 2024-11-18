MPLX price target raised to $52 from $50 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on MPLX (MPLX) to $52 from $50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s Q3 adjusted EBITDA topping estimates thanks to its “solid overall margin”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MPLX is among the most attractive income plays in large-cap MLPs with an attractive current yield of over 8% and should be able to meaningfully grow the distribution given the strong balance sheet and growth opportunities, RBC adds.

