MPLX price target raised to $52 from $50 at RBC Capital

November 18, 2024 — 07:31 am EST

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on MPLX (MPLX) to $52 from $50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s Q3 adjusted EBITDA topping estimates thanks to its “solid overall margin”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MPLX is among the most attractive income plays in large-cap MLPs with an attractive current yield of over 8% and should be able to meaningfully grow the distribution given the strong balance sheet and growth opportunities, RBC adds.

