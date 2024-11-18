MPLX price target raised to $52 from $50 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on MPLX (MPLX) to $52 from $50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s Q3 adjusted EBITDA topping estimates thanks to its “solid overall margin”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MPLX is among the most attractive income plays in large-cap MLPs with an attractive current yield of over 8% and should be able to meaningfully grow the distribution given the strong balance sheet and growth opportunities, RBC adds.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on MPLX:
- MPLX price target raised to $53 from $50 at Wells Fargo
- MPLX LP’s Robust Q3 2024 Financial Performance
- MPLX reports Q3 EPS $1.01, consensus $1.04
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 05, 2024
- MPLX Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.