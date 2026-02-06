MPLX LP Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Throughput

MPLX LP MPLX reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.17 per unit, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 and increased from $1.07 in the year-ago quarter.

Total quarterly revenues of $3.25 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.32 billion and rose $3.06 billion from the prior-year level.

The strong quarterly earnings were primarily driven by increased throughput in oil and product pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL gathering.

Segmental Highlights

MPLX’s adjusted EBITDA from the Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment increased almost 5% to $1.18 billion from $1.12 billion a year ago. The improvement was mainly backed by a $37 million benefit related to a FERC tariff ruling in November and higher rates, despite higher operating expenses. Pipeline throughputs in the quarter were 5.91 million barrels per day (mbpd), up 1% from the prior-year quarter’s 5.86 mbpd. Terminal throughputs in the quarter were 3.08 mbpd, down 2% from the prior-year quarter’s 3.13 mbpd.

Adjusted EBITDA from the Natural Gas and NGL Services segment amounted to $629 million, down almost 2% from $639 million in the year-ago quarter. The underperformance was owing to the divestiture of non-core gathering and processing assets and a decline in natural gas liquids prices. These negativities were partially offset by contributions from recently acquired assets and increased volumes.

Gathering throughput volumes averaged 6.85 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), a 2% increase from the year-ago level of 6.73 Bcf/d. Natural gas processed volumes totaled 9.83 Bcf/d, marking a decline of 1% from the year-ago level of 9.93 Bcf/d.

Costs & Expenses

Total costs and expenses were $1.77 billion, up from $1.72 billion a year ago. The increase was primarily due to operating expenses, including purchased product costs.

Cash Flow

Distributable cash flow for the quarter totaled $1.42 billion, providing 1.3X distribution coverage, down from $1.48 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The adjusted free cash flow improved to $1.57 billion from $1.32 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the partnership’s cash and cash equivalents were $2.14 billion, and its total debt amounted to $25.65 billion.

View

MPLX expects to sustain mid-single-digit adjusted EBITDA growth while continuing to invest in its Permian and Marcellus basin operations. For 2026, MPLX has outlined a capital spending plan of $2.7 billion, comprising $2.4 billion for growth investments and $300 million for maintenance activities. The newly announced Secretariat II and Marcellus Gathering System investments are expected to be in service by the second half of 2028 and the first half of 2028, respectively.

