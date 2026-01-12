MPLX LP (MPLX) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, MPLX LP (MPLX) was up +1.58% at $53.84. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.16% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.17%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.26%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.37% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.89%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MPLX LP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 3, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.1, up 2.8% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.4 billion, indicating a 10.97% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.75 per share and a revenue of $13.15 billion, indicating changes of +12.83% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MPLX LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, MPLX LP possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MPLX LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.04. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.63 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 42, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.