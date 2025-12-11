MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $54.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MPLX LP in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.1, reflecting a 2.8% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.4 billion, indicating a 10.97% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.75 per share and a revenue of $13.15 billion, signifying shifts of +12.83% and +10.16%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MPLX LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 6.93% upward. Currently, MPLX LP is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MPLX LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.61. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.24 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

MPLX LP (MPLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

