MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, MPLX LP (MPLX) was down 2.38% at $50.06. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.26% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.81% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MPLX LP in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 4, 2025. On that day, MPLX LP is projected to report earnings of $1.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.89%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.26 billion, indicating a 9.53% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

MPLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.38 per share and revenue of $12.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.04% and +6.4%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for MPLX LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.26% upward. As of now, MPLX LP holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MPLX LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.71. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.52.

One should further note that MPLX currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.39. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.24.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

MPLX LP (MPLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.