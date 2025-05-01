MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

MPLX LP (MPLX) closed the most recent trading day at $50.86, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.52%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 5.49% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 11.18% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 0.7%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MPLX LP in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect MPLX LP to post earnings of $1.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.16%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.21 billion, up 12.92% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.37 per share and revenue of $13.16 billion, indicating changes of +3.8% and +10.27%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.36% lower. Right now, MPLX LP possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, MPLX LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.65. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.14 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that MPLX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, finds itself in the top 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

