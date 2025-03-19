MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

MPLX LP (MPLX) ended the recent trading session at $54.35, demonstrating a -0.18% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.92%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.41%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 0.33% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.26%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MPLX LP in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect MPLX LP to post earnings of $1.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.15 billion, up 10.58% from the prior-year quarter.

MPLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.43 per share and revenue of $13.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.23% and +9.66%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for MPLX LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.05% higher. MPLX LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note MPLX LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.29. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.67.

It's also important to note that MPLX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.7. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.86.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

