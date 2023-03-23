MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $33.60, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.79% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.47% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.

MPLX LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect MPLX LP to post earnings of $0.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.56 billion, down 1.85% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.47 per share and revenue of $10.34 billion, which would represent changes of -7.47% and -10.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. MPLX LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MPLX LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.74. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.93.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

MPLX LP (MPLX)

Zacks Investment Research

