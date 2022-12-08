MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $31.75, marking a -0.53% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.37% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.74% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MPLX LP as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.85, up 8.97% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.66 billion, down 2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.71 per share and revenue of $11.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +29.72% and +14.29%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.43% higher. MPLX LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note MPLX LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.6. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.69.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

