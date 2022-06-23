MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

MPLX LP (MPLX) closed the most recent trading day at $27.98, moving -1.27% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 12.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 7.59%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.49%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MPLX LP as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2022. On that day, MPLX LP is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.46 billion, up 2.61% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.25 per share and revenue of $10.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.64% and +0.1%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. MPLX LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MPLX LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14, which means MPLX LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

