MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock Moves 2.22%: What You Should Know

MPLX LP (MPLX) closed the most recent trading day at $57.16, moving +2.22% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.19% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MPLX LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 4, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.08, signifying a 4.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.26 billion, up 8.52% from the prior-year quarter.

MPLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.22 per share and revenue of $13.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.45% and +0.71%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MPLX LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note MPLX LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.25. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.7.

One should further note that MPLX currently holds a PEG ratio of 5.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.84.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.